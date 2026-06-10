Ben Stokes controversy: What exactly happened in 'Chelsea's naughtiest nightclub' on Sunday night?

London:

Fresh details have surfaced about the nightclub incident involving England captain Ben Stokes and ace pacer Gus Atkinson. As investigations continue, reports have provided a clearer picture of the all-rounder’s movements before the altercation that has dominated headlines since England's victory over New Zealand in the opening Test at Lord's. As things stand, the ECB has not publicly commented on the latest developments, while Stokes has also remained silent on the controversy.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a large group of England Test cricketers gathered at the White Horse pub in Parsons Green, south-west London, on Sunday evening to celebrate the win. Several England rugby internationals were also present during the celebrations. The evening later moved elsewhere, with some members of the group ending up at Rex Rooms, a venue described as "Chelsea's naughtiest nightclub" that stays open until 3:30 am.

Now, a Daily Mail report claimed the incident stemmed from a disagreement over tables in a VIP section. The alleged altercation involved Saracens player Totoa Auvaa alongside Stokes and Atkinson. The report claims that Auvaa attempted to punch Atkinson but instead struck an ECB security staff member who was accompanying the cricketers. The clash then escalated into a wider confrontation, but both Stokes and Atkinson managed to escape without injury.

Stokes’ Sunday night

Saracens have confirmed they are investigating the matter, while reports have suggested Auvaa's future at the club is under scrutiny. Meanwhile, the same report stated that neither Stokes nor Atkinson started the confrontation. Some additional details have also emerged regarding Stokes' evening before the incident. He is said to have arrived at the White Horse at around 9 pm. One member of staff reportedly suggested he appeared "tipsy" upon arrival.

The report further claimed Stokes spent much of the evening near the bar, ordering large rounds of drinks that included "plenty" of double rum and Cokes. Those drinks were said to cost as much as £25 each. Stokes then reportedly left the pub at around 11 pm.

Now, during the celebrations, Stokes and Atkinson were seen speaking with England rugby captain Maro Itoje, as well as Ben Earl and Jamie George. The report added that discussions centred on upcoming tours of Australia before the rugby players later headed to Rex Rooms.

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