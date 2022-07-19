Ben Stokes bows out of One Day Internationals; Twitter salutes the English all-rounder

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stokes will play his last ODI for England in Durham on July 19, 2022 in Durham

Taking the entire cricketing world by storm, World Cup winning all-rounder and England's current Test skipper Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the One Day International (ODI) format of the game. Stokes who is in the pink of his captaincy career health cited that his body is not supporting him and allowing him to play all the three formats and he believes that he should give up one format if can't deliver to the best of his potential.

"I have decided to retire from this format and this has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way", said Stokes in his statement. The 31-year old all-rounder who is hailed as one of the greatest to have played the gentleman's game featured in three ODIs against India but could not make any notable contributions for his team.

The England Cricket team have a busy schedule in the 2023-27 draft and are scheduled to play 42 Test matches, 44 ODIs and 52 T20Is including two ODI World Cups, two T20I World Cups and two Champions Trophies. Ben Stokes further stated that he looks to give his best for England in the Test and the T20I format and does not want to take up anybody's place in the national team, especially the ones who are benched and are looking to go all out for England.

Ben Stokes has always taken decisions that have surprised the entire world and at times as garnered praise for his selfless service to English cricket. In 2021, Stokes announced an indefinite break from International Cricket citing to mental health issues and was praised highly due to his courageous acceptance. This decision was backed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who stressed on the fact that it is important for athletes to take frequent breaks.

