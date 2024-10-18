Ben Stokes' bizarre bat-fly dismissal in PAK vs ENG 2nd Test goes viral on social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes got out in a comical manner in the second innings of the second Test against Pakistan.

England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test in Multan on Friday, October 18. Chasing an improbable target of 297 on the used Multan Cricket Stadium pitch, England tried putting up a fight but the Pakistan spinners spun a web to put the visitors on the mat and then hand them a drubbing.

Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were ripping apart the English batting line-up in turning conditions in Multan. While Sajid took apart the visitors in the first innings, the left-arm spinner Noman did the major damage in the second essay. While England looked to put up a fight, they were always playing catch-up. Captain Stokes led the way with the bat as he looked for some fight.

While he was looking set for a fifty, Stokes got dismissed in a comical way in the first session on Day 4 of the Test. During the 28th over of England's run-chase when the visitors were on 125, Stokes gave Noman Ali a charge to tonk him over long-on. However, he could not reach the pitch of the ball and the ball stayed low and turned to beat the England skipper. Stokes lost grip on his bat as the willow flew away towards mid-wicket. Mohammed Rizwan easily collected the ball and affected the stumpings to send the English skipper and England seven down.

Watch the bizarre dismissal here:

The wicket marked Noman's fifer, his fifth five-wicket haul in his career. He continued to create further inroads and wrapped the England tail pretty quickly. Noman got Brydon Carse, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir as Pakistan registered a famous 152-run win.

The victory ended Pakistan's long wait for a home Test win. They won a red-ball game at home for the first time after three years, eight months and 10 days.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir