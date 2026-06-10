Ben Stokes at crossroads, set to hold meetings on Wednesday as international retirement remains on table

London:

Ben Stokes is set for a pivotal meeting on Wednesday as questions continue to swirl around his future in international cricket. The England Test captain will sit down with his advisers to consider his next move following a nightclub incident after the opening Test against New Zealand.

The episode has triggered investigations by both the ECB and the Cricket Regulator and raised fresh scrutiny of the England setup, especially after what went down in Australia during the Ashes. Since then, the ECB has set new mandatory guidelines for all the players, which were breached by the captain himself just after one Test.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson broke the team curfew before becoming involved in a fracas with Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The incident resulted in an England security officer requiring stitches. ECB then issued a statement, confirming that action will be taken against the players.

Possible action ECB can take

Disciplinary action is expected to follow, as Stokes and Atkinson are likely to face fines and suspensions, with the possibility that they could miss the remainder of the New Zealand series. England's second Test against New Zealand begins at The Kia Oval on June 17 and the ECB is expected to announce the squad before Friday.

Beyond the disciplinary process, attention has shifted to Stokes' longer-term future. Concerns inside the ECB reportedly intensified to the point that an emergency executive board meeting was held on Tuesday morning after fears emerged that the England captain was considering bringing an end to his international career.

The governing body is understood to be allowing Stokes time to reach his own decision. At one stage, there were strong indications that the 35-year-old was prepared to end a career spanning 15 years. On top of that, communication between Stokes and the ECB has reportedly deteriorated to such an extent that some within the organisation feared they could learn of his decision through a post on Instagram.

Now, even though retirement remains under consideration, there is reported optimism that Stokes has moved away from that possibility. A meeting with his long-time agent, former England and Lancashire batter Neil Fairbrother, is expected to help determine the next step.

As things stand, several outcomes remain possible. Stokes could resign as captain while continuing to play until the conclusion of his central contract in 2027 after the next Ashes. He could also relinquish the captaincy and step away from the game for an indefinite period.

The report also states that Stokes is in relatively good spirits, regrets being out late and is concerned about the impact the situation could have on his teammates. It also suggests he is unhappy with aspects of the ECB's handling of the matter despite accepting responsibility for his own role in the incident.

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