NZ women's cricket team gets a new head coach in Ben Sawyer

Ben Sawyer appointed as new White Ferns captain

Keeping the Commonwealth Games 2022 in mind and all the bilateral series to follow, the white ferns have now appointed Ben Sawyer as their head coach. The white ferns have handed him a two years contract and the first big challenge that Sawyer will have is the Commonwealth Games which are scheduled to start in July 2022. Sawyer who has earned himself a reputation for winning titles will look to replicate the same success with the white ferns.

"I can't wait to get stuck in," Sawyer said. "I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel optimistic about helping to unlock that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level," says Sawyer. Coaching and management are something that Sawyer is very adept at. He has previously been in this role for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, and the Sydney Sixers WBBL team. Ben Sawyer who is slated to join the white ferns training camp at Bay Oval ahead of the Commonwealth Games previously assisted head coach Matthew Mott for the Australian Women's team.



The New Zealand Women's team has a lot on its plate which includes a tour to the West Indies after the Commonwealth Games. "It's certainly going to be a learning process as I get to know the players and they get to know me, and my cricket philosophies and coaching style," Sawyer further added.

Backing Sawyer's selection the captain of the white ferns said "We are looking forward to working with Ben and receiving the benefit of his experience. He's been a key figure in the ongoing success of the Australian women's team and we hope we can tap into that bank of experience and grow together as a team".

(Inputs from PTI)