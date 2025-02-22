Ben Duckett etches name in record books with historic century against Australia Ben Duckett smashed the highest individual total in Champions Trophy history. His 165 runs helped England post 351 on the board, which is also the highest total by the Three Lions in the tournament's history.

Ben Duckett made 165 runs in 143 deliveries in England’s opening game against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite losing two early wickets, the 30-year-old managed to keep up with the momentum and played an attacking brand of cricket to put the Three Lions in the driver’s seat. He stitched a valuable 158-run partnership with Joe Root, and after the latter departed, Duckett took over and played a monumental knock.

He also created history by registering the highest individual total in Champions Trophy history. Former New Zealand international Nathan Astle held the record, scoring 145 runs against the United States of America in 2004, which Duckett broke with his knock of 165 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The England international had very little support in the middle after Root departed but that didn’t bother him to go about business.

Highest individual total in Champions Trophy

Runs Player Team Opponent 165 Ben Duckett England Australia 145* Nathan Astle New Zealand USA 145 Andy Flower Zimbabwe India 141* Sourav Ganguly India South Africa 141 Sachin Tendulkar India Australia 141 Graeme Smith South Africa England

The Jos Buttler-led side ended up posting 351/8 runs on the board in the first innings. Australia missed the services of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and England managed to capitalize on that and registered their highest total in Champions Trophy history. Ben Dwarshuis gave Australia a smooth start with two wickets of Phil Salt and Jamie Smith but England were top-notch in the middle phase of the game, which helped them post a massive total on the board.

Towards the end of the innings. Jofra Archer played a scintillating cameo of unbeaten 21 runs off 10 runs, which can prove to be vital as the ground will remain the same, which will help the batters and dew can play a part as well. For Australia to get the job done, the likes of Travis Head and Smith will have to step up and take care of the business. Not having Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis is a major setback for the team.