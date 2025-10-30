Ben Austin, 17-year-old Australia cricketer, dies after blow to head 17-year-old cricketer from Australia, Ben Austin, tragically passed away after he was hit in the head while practicing with the automatic bowling. Despite being rushed to the medical centre, Austin lost his life on October 29.

In a tragic moment for world cricket, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin has passed away after being struck by a ball in practice in Melbourne. It is worth noting that Ben was reportedly training at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully on October 28 when the accident occurred.

The reports stated that the youngster was facing delivery from the automatic bowling machine while wearing a helmet when he was struck in the head and neck area. Paramedics were rushed to the scene, and the 17-year-old was taken to the Monash Medical Centre in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts by the doctors, he passed away on October 29.

Austin’s death brought forth many comparisons to the tragedy of Australian batter Phil Hughes, who lost his life when he was struck on the head 11 years ago. Fatalities in the sport remain rare, but Ben’s case once again has left world cricket shaken, reminding everyone of the dangers of even playing in training sessions.

Ben’s father makes a statement after his passing

After the confirmation of Ben’s death, his father, Jace Austin, took centre stage and talked about how devastated the entire family is with Ben’s passing.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach, and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends,” Jace Austin said in a statement via Cricket Victoria.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers — going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life,” he added.

