Bella James, Bree Illing new entrants in New Zealand women's central contracts for 2025-26 season New Zealand Cricket (NZC) handed out the central contracts to as many as 17 women players for the 2025-26 season with Sophie Devine being the only big omission. Devine, who will retire from ODIs after the World Cup later this year, signed a casual playing contract.

Auckland:

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced 17 players as part of the central contracts list for the 2025-26 season. Auckland left-arm pacer Bree Illing, who made debut across both formats during the Sri Lanka series as well as the batter Bella James, were the two new names on the 17-strong list. The White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer mentioned that Illing made a sensational start to her career against Sri Lanka and impressed one and all with her pace and ability to put the ball in the right areas.

"A big congratulations to all 17 players,” said Liz Green, NZC Head of Women’s High Performance. “We’re especially excited to welcome Bree and Bella onto the central contract list for the first time.

“Both thoroughly deserve their place and we’re excited to see what they’re going to bring to the group in what promises to be a huge year for the White Ferns with ODI and T20 World Cups within the contract period," she added. Illing and James took spots vacated by the former pacer Hayley Jansen, who retired and ODI captain Sophie Devine, opting for a casual playing contract. Devine had also announced that the World Cup in India later this year, will be her final ODI assignment.

Sawner mentioned that, "Bree had an outstanding series against Sri Lanka. To show up the way she did against a world-class batter like Chamari shows she’s ready for international cricket.

“Bella’s been a consistent performer at the domestic level and had a great debut series against Australia last year. “She’s got the competencies that we believe will succeed at the international level," he added.

Among others, Polly Inglis, who made her T20I and ODI debut earlier this season was also retained, apart from the usual suspects.

New Zealand women's central contracts list for 2025-26: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu