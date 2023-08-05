'Being aggressive and having courage...' - Kyle Mayers opens up on animated exchange with Virat Kohli in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screengrab from the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match

Virat Kohli's passion and determination have been second to none. The former Indian captain gives it his all whenever he takes the field for the national team in any contest. Kohli, who has been India's strongest batting pillar in over a decade, will now be gearing up for the Aisa Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2023. The Indian stalwart was seen in his beast mode in IPL 2023 and also had some memorable outings.

A not-so-good, but surely memorable one would be the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Lucknow in IPL 2023. The drama unfolded during the match as the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli. Fans would remember the whole incident as it was of great magnitude. Kyle Mayers also had an animated exchange with Kohli after his face-off against Naveen-ul-Haq. The West Indies star has opened up on Virat Kohli's aggression and referred to the exchange in the notorious match.

Mayers was asked about Kohli's aggression. "It's great. I think you need to take a chance to get at the opposition, anything you can possibly get out of the game. Being aggressive and having courage shows the willingness to get your team across the line," Mayers said in a video shared by Fancode ahead of the second match vs West Indies.

The two players were involved in an exchange, during which LSG mentor Gambhir took Mayers away and then Kohli and Gambhir were in an ugly face-off.

Mayers answers whose wicket is bigger between Rohit and Virat

Meanwhile, the Windies star was also quizzed about whose wicket between Rohit Sharma and Virat is bigger in his viewpoint. "I think Kohli. Any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats," he said.

