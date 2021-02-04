Becoming father has been the greatest moment in my life: Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share first glimpse of baby daughter, Vamika

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday admitted that the birth of his daughter Vamika is the greatest moment in his life.

"Becoming a father has been the greatest moment of my life. I can't compare it to a series win. But the connection to the team doesn't go away even if I'm not there. We are invariably connected and I was watching all the action," Kohli said in the pre-match virtual conference from Chennai.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on January 11 with the couple announcing the news on social media. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had tweeted.

Earlier this week, the two shared the first glimpse of their daughter with Anushka taking to Instagram to write, We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Kohli had missed the the last three Tests in Australia for the firth of his first child after BCCI granted him a paternal leave. He played the limited-overs series and the Pink Ball game in Adelaide before returning home.

Kohli will mark his return to cricket on Friday when India take on England in Chennai for the first of the four-Test series.