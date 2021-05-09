BCCI yet to make indication to host IPL 2021 in England, says ECB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Representational photo.

Since the postponement of IPL 2021, media reports have made it clear that the remaining matches of the cash-rich private tournament will not take place until September this year while indicating that the venue won't be on Indian soil given the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country; purportedly forcing foreign players to be reluctant to come.

A day after the postponement earlier this week, some reports suggested that BCCI has zeroed down on England, Australia, and the UAE, which also hosted the IPL 2020 edition last year, as the venue options while the discussion is only at its earlier stage.

And as far as the England cricket board is concerned (ECB), BCCI, who speaks to the English board regularly, is yet to hint that they wish to host the tournament in the European nation ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November (likely to be hosted by the UAE).

"We speak to the BCCI regularly about tours and other matters and we'll continue doing so, but we have received no indication that they are looking for alternative hosts for the IPL at the moment," an ECB spokesperson told English tabloid Daily Mail.

The report further read that "The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford and Edgbaston as possible venues for the 31 remaining fixtures" by the English counties, who are eager to bring IPL to India after reeling with losses in the pandemic.