BCCI wishes Kapil Dev swift recovery after hospitalization due to chest pain

Image Source : BCCI The legendary former all-rounder underwent angioplasty treatment late after midnight on October 23 and according to statement from the hospital, he is currently "stable."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to its official Twitter account to wish India's former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev a quick recovery, after he was hospitalized in Delhi following complaint of chest pain.

The BCCI wrote, "Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon."

Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jNF060I2h5 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2020

Earlier, the hospital informed that Kapil Dev was admitted at 1 AM with a complaint of chest pain.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev , Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night," the statement read.

It further informed that Dev continues to remain in ICU, but he is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days.

Kapil Dev represented India in 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and famously led the side to 1983 World Cup victory. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game.

