BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla travels to Pakistan to watch semi-final, greeted by PCB officials

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has travelled to Lahore to watch the semi-final clash between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited members of all the participating cricket boards in the ongoing Champions Trophy and to honour that, Shukla has travelled to Pakistan.

He was greeted by the PCB officials at the airport and the video of the same went viral on social media. Notably, Shukla also visited Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023. On that occasion, he was accompanied by BCCI president Roger Binny.

Shukla congratulates India after thrilling win against Australia

India defeated Australia by four wickets to qualify for the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Batting first, captain Steve Smith led by example as he made 73 runs in 96 balls. Travis Head supported him well in the initial phase, scoring 39 runs while Alex Carey made 61 off 57. Courtesy of their efforts, Australia posted 264 runs in the first innings.

Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball for India, picking up three wickets. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja were impactful as well, clinching two wickets each. When it came to the chase, Virat Kohli changed the complexion of the game. He played a scintillating knock of 84 runs, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul played terrific knocks to help India get the job done.

After the win, Shukla congratulated the Indian team and lauded the players who played a vital role in the win.

“A sensational match for India against Australia in the #ChampionsTrophy semi finals. Thrilling spells by @MdShami11 and Varun Chakravarthy, and a spectacular knock by @imVkohli and

@ShreyasIyer15! Congratulations on another resounding victory Team India. @BCCI,” Shukla tweeted.