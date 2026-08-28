BCCI unhappy with Japan's facilities for Asian Games, can send B team for tournament

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are reportedly unhappy with the facilities in Japan for the upcoming Asian Games, slated to begin on September 19. The men’s cricket tournament will begin on September 24 and run until October 3. Ahead of that, a BCCI official confirmed that the management is unhappy and will even send an observer to better understand the arrangement.

If the board is not happy at all, they might scrap the idea of sending the first team, which includes captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and may end up sending a team. Furthermore, the officials highlighted that neither the dressing room and nor the hotel was up to standard, which is concerning.

“BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us, and if arrangements are not up to the mark, we could consider sending a B team there. We told Japan Olympic officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern,” a BCCI official told ANI.

Notably, India clinched gold in the previous edition of the competition at Hangzhou, China. This time around, the management announced a full-strength squad to retain the gold, but things are not looking good at the moment. With less than one month to go, no major changes are expected or even possible for Japan and hence, it is very likely that BCCI will change the squad dynamics.

India’s Asian Games squads

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games - Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian women's T20I squad for Asian Games - Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

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