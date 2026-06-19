'We are not concerned': BCCI to stay in line with government policies ahead of Bangladesh series in August

New Delhi:

The Indian team has a busy schedule throughout 2026. With games against many top sides across world cricket, one of the most talked about series in the calendar has been the one against Bangladesh. With the diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorating, many had opined that the Indian team should not tour Bangladesh.

Speaking on the same, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia came forward and talked about the upcoming series against Bangladesh in September. It is worth noting that India and Bangladesh are slated to lock horns across three ODIs and three T20Is in August-September 2026.

However, Devajit Saikia revealed that the BCCI will be following whatever directions the Indian government provides to them and opined that the BCCI is not concerned with politics.

"The BCCI is a cricketing controlling board, and we have nothing to do with what is going on politically in other countries. As the BCCI, we follow whatever policy the Government of India has in place regarding participation in bilateral and multinational sporting events,” Saikia told PTI.

“Our job is to run cricket. Whenever there is a scheduled tour to a foreign country for bilateral matches, we will proceed according to our plans and schedules,” he added.

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India set to take on Afghanistan in Chennai next

Speaking of the Indian team’s current assignment, the Men in Blue are in the midst of an ODI series against Afghanistan. The two sides have met in Dharamsala and Lucknow so far, and for the third clash, they will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20.

The Indian team has already won the first two matches and has clinched the series, and they will hope to put in another good show in hopes of a clean sweep. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be aiming for an upset and will aim for a consolation win as the two sides lock horns in Chennai. The second ODI of the series saw India register a dominant victory, defeating the visitors by 170 runs as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan completed their centuries and Gurnoor Brar impressed with the ball.

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