BCCI to spend crores on renovation of stadiums ahead of ODI World Cup

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in October this year. India who will host the tournament is fully prepared for the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, BCCI is spending crores for the successful organization of the World Cup. The Indian Cricket Board is planning a massive renovation of at least five stadiums with an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore.

During the India-Australia Test series in February-March, fans expressed anger over the lack of clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It is not surprising that Delhi is among the five venues which underwent a gap assessment from the BCCI. As per the list accessed by PTI, the other venues are Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, and Mumbai.

It will cost Rs 100 crore to renovate the Delhi stadium, Rs 117.17 crore for Hyderabad, Rs 127.47 crore for the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata, Rs 79.46 crore for the aging PCA stadium in Mohali and Rs 78.82 crore for Wankhede.

Twelve venues have been shortlisted to host World Cup games and they include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final.

During the World Cup, 48 matches will be played in 46 days. The last ODI World Cup was held in India in 2011 when the team won the title under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then Team India has not won the WC title. Fans have high hopes for Team India this year. Interestingly, the home team has been winning the previous three World Cup titles.

