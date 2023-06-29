Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI set to send cricket teams to Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, Shikhar Dhawan to return as captain?

BCCI set to send cricket teams to Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, Shikhar Dhawan to return as captain?

BCCI is set to send the men's B team and women's senior team to Asian Games 2023 for the first time.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2023 19:31 IST
Shikhar Dhawan last played in ODIs in December 2022
Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan last played in ODIs in December 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is set to make a comeback in the Indian national team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to send teams to the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. BCCI will be sending a second-string men's team to Asian Games as its schedule collides with the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 starting on October 5.

Dhawan, 37, last played for India in ODIs during the Bangladesh tour in December 2022. He is not part of India's squad for the West Indies tour starting on July 12 which suggests that the player is unlikely to be part of the World Cup squad. 

But the BCCI is now considering bringing the veteran left-handed batter to lead the India B team in the Asian Games 2023. Cricket was not part of the previous edition of the Asiad in 2018 and has featured only twice in the previous editions (2010 and 2014). This is the first time India is sending teams to the Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. 

The majority of key players will be part of India's ODI World Cup squad which will open a door for Shikhar Dhawan and other sidelined players to prove their worth. Dhawan last played T20Is in July 2021 but was part of the majority of India'a ODI fixtures in 2022. He also captained the team in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's absence but his inconsistent performances and age cost him a place in the 50-over format. 

Related Stories
I was surprised: Sourav Ganguly questions selectors over Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran snub

I was surprised: Sourav Ganguly questions selectors over Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran snub

'Selectors should have a clear idea' - Sourav Ganguly not happy with selectors' stance on Pujara

'Selectors should have a clear idea' - Sourav Ganguly not happy with selectors' stance on Pujara

Chris Gayle feels India, England, Australia playing bulk of Test cricket is leaving others behind

Chris Gayle feels India, England, Australia playing bulk of Test cricket is leaving others behind

BCCI is set to sort out the Indian men's B team and women's team during the Apex Council meeting on July 7. There are several topics on the agenda, including reviewing the policy of participation of retired players in overseas T20 leagues and playing conditions for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News