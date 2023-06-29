BCCI set to send cricket teams to Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, Shikhar Dhawan to return as captain?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan last played in ODIs in December 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is set to make a comeback in the Indian national team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to send teams to the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. BCCI will be sending a second-string men's team to Asian Games as its schedule collides with the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 starting on October 5.

Dhawan, 37, last played for India in ODIs during the Bangladesh tour in December 2022. He is not part of India's squad for the West Indies tour starting on July 12 which suggests that the player is unlikely to be part of the World Cup squad.

But the BCCI is now considering bringing the veteran left-handed batter to lead the India B team in the Asian Games 2023. Cricket was not part of the previous edition of the Asiad in 2018 and has featured only twice in the previous editions (2010 and 2014). This is the first time India is sending teams to the Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

The majority of key players will be part of India's ODI World Cup squad which will open a door for Shikhar Dhawan and other sidelined players to prove their worth. Dhawan last played T20Is in July 2021 but was part of the majority of India'a ODI fixtures in 2022. He also captained the team in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's absence but his inconsistent performances and age cost him a place in the 50-over format.

BCCI is set to sort out the Indian men's B team and women's team during the Apex Council meeting on July 7. There are several topics on the agenda, including reviewing the policy of participation of retired players in overseas T20 leagues and playing conditions for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

