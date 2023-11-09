BCCI to release final set of WC knockout tickets, check how to book passes to watch India and others in action

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Fans enjoying World Cup 2023 in India.

As the fans eagerly wait to catch their favourite teams in action in World Cup 2023 knockouts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be releasing the final set of tickets on Thursday evening. The Indian Board will put the knockout tickets on sale at 8 PM on Thursday as the World Cup is set to move into the final week of its completion.

"As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday," the Indian Board wrote in a statement.

How to book tickets for World Cup knockouts

To book tickets for the World Cup knockouts, an internet user can visit the Bookmyshow website or app on mobile. The BCCI has also put a link in the statement to guide users to book their tickets for the cricket extravaganza. "The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," BCCI wrote further.

Users can go to the BookMyShow app or website and select either the teams or venues for which they want to watch their games. After selecting a team or a venue, the user can select the match for which they are willing to watch and then book the tickets for it.

India, South Africa and Australia have booked their places in the semifinals. While Australia are set to face South Africa, India's opponent is still not confirmed with Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan in a three-way battle for a single spot. The venues for the semifinals are Mumbai and Kolkata but which game will be played where is still not confirmed. If India face either New Zealand or Afghanistan, they will play in Mumbai and if Pakistan gets a semifinal berth, India and Pakistan will play in Kolkata.

