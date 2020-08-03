BCCI to impose 2-year ban on players committing age, domicile fraud

Image Source : BCCI The BCCI on Monday released additional measures to tackle the age and domicile fraud in domestic cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced measures to check on age and domicile fraud in domestic cricket. The BCCI, in a statement issued on the website, wrote that players submitting "fake/tampered birth certificate will be banned for 2 years from all cricket matches." Additionally, the guilty cricketers won't be allowed to participate in age group tournaments of the BCCI and State Units.

However, under the 'Voluntary Disclosure Scheme', if players declare that they have manipulated their date of birth, they will not be suspended. Instead, they would then be allowed to participate in the appropriate age-group level tournaments. The BCCI has provided the time period of up to September 15, 2020, for the players to voluntarily declare if they committed age-fraud in the past.

However, the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme doesn't apply for cricketers who committed domicile fraud. BCCI announced that the guilty in such cases will face a two-year ban.

Additionally, in the Under-16 age group tournaments organised by the BCCI, only the players between ages 14-16 will be allowed to register.

Speaking on the measures, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the board remains committed to ensure "level-playing field" for all age-groups.

"We are committed to providing a level-playing field across all age groups. The BCCI has been taking steps to counter age fraud and are now introducing even stricter measures from the upcoming domestic season. Those who do not voluntarily disclose their misdemeanour will be punished heavily and will be banned for two years," said Ganguly.

Former Indian captain and Head of Cricket at the NCA Rahul Dravid, who has been vocal on the persisting issues of age-fraud in Indian cricket, also backed the new measures adopted by the BCCI.

"Age fraud is a serious matter and is detrimental to the health of the sport. Many youngsters who are supposed to be playing in a particular age group fail to make it owing to age fraud. With the BCCI taking stern actions to curb this, it is only advisable for the players to come forward and abide by the directives issued by the Board," said Dravid.

