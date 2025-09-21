BCCI to honour Zubeen Garg at Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati BCCI will honour late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg with a 40-minute tribute at the Women's World Cup opening in Guwahati, as Assam mourns his loss with love and song.

Guwahati:

In a moving tribute to one of India’s most beloved musical icons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a special program in memory of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The homage will take place during the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup on September 30 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

A 40-minute tribute to Zubeen's Legacy

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the 40-minute segment will celebrate Zubeen Garg's extraordinary journey as a musician, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador. The program will showcase highlights of his vast contributions to Indian music and culture, tracing a career that spanned over three decades.

Fondly remembered as the “heartbeat of Assam,” Garg’s legacy remains unmatched, with over 34,000 songs recorded in more than 40 languages. His artistic brilliance transcended boundaries, making him not just a regional star but a cultural icon who touched lives across India.

Fans brave heat and rain for Zubeen

Even before his mortal remains reached Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium (Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex), thousands of fans had lined the streets from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Kahilipara, determined to bid farewell to their beloved “Zubeen Da.” Despite enduring heavy rain and scorching sun, people walked alongside the procession, carrying banners, flowers, and photographs. Many broke into song, chanting Mayabini Ratir Bukut, fulfilling the singer’s wish that it be sung across Assam after his passing.

Draped in a traditional Assamese gamosa, Zubeen’s mortal remains arrived in a glass casket at the stadium. The turnout was so overwhelming that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the venue would remain open throughout Sunday night and Monday. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed the mourners with tears in her eyes, thanking them for their unwavering love: “Zubeen will always remain with us.”

Cremation and state mourning

The legendary singer will be cremated at Kamarkuchi-Hatimura in Sonapur, near Guwahati, on September 23. The Assam government has allotted 10 bighas of land for his final rites and has declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22.

Though Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, his voice, his songs, and his spirit remain etched in the hearts of millions. With this tribute at the Women’s World Cup, his legacy will continue to inspire and unite generations across music and sport.