BCCI to elect new president at Annual General Meeting on September 28: Report Rajeev Shukla has reportedly been serving as the acting BCCI president, as Roger Binny has reached the maximum age limit of 70 to continue in his role. The BCCI will convene its Annual General Meeting to elect a new president.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene its 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28, 2025, at its Mumbai headquarters. The meeting, scheduled to take place on the same day as the Asia Cup 2025 final, will elect a new president.

A new president will be elected as Roger Binny has served till the maximum allowed age of 70 as the Board president. Rajeev Shukla has been tipped to be the front-runner to take the reins from Binny. Shukla has reportedly been serving as the acting president after Binny reached the maximum age limit.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that IPL chairman Arun Dhumal will step down due to a mandatory 'cooling-off' period after completing six years in the role. Some reports suggest that he might continue as the IPL chairman, as the position is not considered an office-bearer.

While all office-bearer posts are formally up for election, current incumbents are expected to retain their roles. Devajit Saikia, who was unanimously elected as the secretary in January after Jay Shah, is set to stay in the role. Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Desai, Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia are also expected to keep their roles.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the AGM has a few more things on its agenda, including the formation of the Apex Council of the BCCI and the Governing Councils of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL).

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the Indian Board will hold fresh elections after the National Sports Bill comes into effect in six months. The Indian Board, at present, decided to follow the Supreme Court-approved and Lodha Committee-recommended constitution.

The Indian Parliament passed the National Sports Bill. With this bill, all the recognised national sports bodies would come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, something that the BCCI has vehemently opposed since it is not dependent on government funding.