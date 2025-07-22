BCCI to come under National Sports Governance Bill; check its significance The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the verge of coming under the National Sports Governance Bill. It will be presented in the parliament on July 23 and if passed, it will allow Roger Binny to serve a longer time at BCCI.

New Delhi:

In a major shift, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now come under the purview of the National Sports Governance Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, July 23. A top source in the Sports Ministry confirmed that the Bill, once passed into law, will bring the BCCI under the ambit of the proposed National Sports Board (NSB), despite the cricketing body not receiving government funding.

“Like all National Sports federations (NSFs), the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this Bill becomes an Act. They don't take ministry funding but an Act of Parliament applies to them,” a source told PTI.

“They will remain an autonomous body like all other NSFs but their disputes, if any, will also come to the proposed National Sports Tribunal which will become the dispute resolution body for sports matter ranging from elections to selection. However, this Bill does not mean government control on any NSF. Government will be a facilitator in ensuring good governance, not an enforcer,” the source added.

Roger Binny can extend his term as BCCI president

While aiming to uphold Olympic values and international federation rules, the Bill makes a few exceptions, including a flexible age cap for administrators aged between 70 and 75 if not objected to by international federations. It would mean that the current BCCI president, Roger Binny, can serve for three more years, at least. Meanwhile, the NSB will also issue compliance guidelines and coordinate with international sports bodies to enhance athlete welfare.

The National Sports Tribunal, designed to offer faster and more affordable resolution of sports disputes, will have a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge at its helm. Its rulings will only be challengeable in the Supreme Court.

The government insists that the Bill promotes governance and athlete welfare, not control. With cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Games, the legislation is seen as part of a broader push toward international sporting legitimacy and reform.

