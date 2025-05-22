BCCI to announce Team India's Test squad for England tour on May 24 India's much anticipated Test squad sans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming England tour will be announced on May 24. The five-match Test series between India and England is scheduled to get underway on June 20.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the Team India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England on May 24 (Saturday). The chief selector of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, is likely to attend the press conference to announce the squad, where the new Test captain of India is also expected to be unveiled.

The five-match series against England will also be India's first assignment in the fourth edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). They made it to the final of the first two editions but couldn't make it in the previous one, with Australia and South Africa trumping India. This will also be the first time in more than a decade that the team will be without both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their Test retirement earlier this month.

All the eyes will be on their replacements as the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, among a few others, are in contention, according to several reports. As for the captaincy, Shubman Gill is reportedly the leading candidate alongside Rishabh Pant, who could likely be made the vice-captain.

Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah's name is also doing the rounds, who, according to many experts, deserves to lead India in the longest format of the game, especially after the way he performed in Australia on the previous tour.

India tour of England - Schedule

June 13 to June 16 - 4-day warm-up match in Beckenham

June 20 to June 24 - 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds

July 2 to July 6 - 2nd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham

July 10 to July 14 - 3rd Test at Lord's in London

July 23 to July 27 - 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester

July 31 to August 4 - 5th Test at The Oval in London