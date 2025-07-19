BCCI threatens to boycott resolutions if ACC meeting held in Dhaka amid Asia Cup uncertainty The BCCI has threatened to boycott resolutions at the ACC AGM on July 24 if held in Dhaka, citing concerns over the situation in Bangladesh. This adds to uncertainty around the Asia Cup, with no schedule or venue confirmed yet despite the September timeline.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it will boycott any resolutions passed at the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting if it is held in Dhaka, as scheduled on July 24. A senior BCCI official revealed that the Indian board had formally requested the ACC to shift the meeting venue, citing the current situation in Bangladesh, but has received no response from the ACC leadership.

The situation has cast fresh doubt over the upcoming Asia Cup, a six-nation T20 tournament that India is scheduled to host later this year. Despite the looming tournament window in September, no official schedule or venue has been announced, fuelling speculation over whether the event will proceed as planned.

Mohsin Naqvi blamed for applying ‘unnecessary pressure’ on India

ANI Sources within the BCCI have accused ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, of attempting to apply “unnecessary pressure” on India by going ahead with the meeting in Dhaka. The BCCI maintains that unless the venue is changed, they will not participate in any decision-making or support any resolutions passed during the meeting.

“Asia Cup can happen only if the meeting venue changes from Dhaka. ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi is trying to assert unnecessary pressure on India for the meeting. We requested him to change the venue, but have received no response. BCCI will boycott any resolution if Mohsin Naqvi goes ahead with the meeting in Dhaka,” the source said.

This is not the first time India’s participation in ACC events has become a point of contention. In 2023, India refused to play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, leading to Sri Lanka being chosen as a neutral venue. A similar arrangement was made during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India played its fixtures in Dubai.

Speculation has also swirled around India’s involvement in the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with some reports suggesting a possible withdrawal due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had previously dismissed those reports as “speculative and imaginary.”

With no resolution in sight and growing tension within the ACC, the future of the Asia Cup remains uncertain.