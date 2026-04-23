BCCI tells Indian players to take Test cricket seriously, asks Jasprit Bumrah to play all WTC matches: Report

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken Team India's recent downfall in Test cricket seriously. The board has told the players to prioritise the longest format of the game and has also asked Jasprit Bumrah to play all the remaining matches in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

According to a report in the Times of India, BCCI has told Bumrah to play two Tests each in New Zealand and Sri Lanka and the five-match series at home against Australia. India are currently sixth in the WTC points table and the BCCI is pushing to revive the team's fortunes in the format. For the same reason, Test cricket will be prioritised after the Indian Premier League (IPL), even if it means Bumrah missing a few ODI series.

The ace pacer's workload has always been managed which led to him playing only three out of five Tests in England last year. It also created a lot of controversy, but the BCCI seems clear on the pacer now, and it will be up to the management to keep him fresh, especially for all five Tests vs Australia next year.

"The attempt is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. He is expected to play the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The challenge will be to keep him fresh for the five Tests at home against Australia. The selectors won’t mind resting him for some ODI series. He played T20 cricket after a gap of two years in the Asia Cup last Sept and still delivered," a BCCI source said.

Idea is to get serious about Tests, says BCCI source

India are scheduled to play a one-off Test against Afghanistan on June 6, only six days after the IPL Final on May 31. Even though the game is not a part of the WTC cycle, players of teams who don't make it to the playoffs are likely to be picked for the clash, depending on their workload.

"The idea is to get serious about Tests. The Afghanistan Test may be outside the WTC cycle, but there’s nothing like match practice. The top players will be assessed, and a call on them will be taken accordingly," the source added.

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