Arjun Tendulkar, Chetan Sakariya among 20 players summoned by BCCI for NCA camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly summoned 20 young Indian players for a 20-day camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Eager to identify the next set of multi-skilled players, BCCI has called in young players including Arjun Tendulkar and Chetan Sakariya, among others. The camp is set to begin in August.

With a few all-rounders already earning a name in the franchise league IPL, BCCI looks to produce more of those multi-skilled players and hone their skills. As per a report by PTI, BCCI is looking for youngsters considering the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup.

"There is an Emerging Asia Cup (U-23) also later this year and BCCI is looking at potential youngsters. The all-rounders camp is an idea of NCA's head of cricket VVS Laxman to ensure that we develop a lot of multi-skilled players across formats," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The report added that the senior national selection committee headed by Shiv Sunder Das (interim) has selected players based on potential and performance. "Not everyone summoned for camp is a pure all-rounder. Some are batting all-rounders and some are the opposite. The idea is to tap the potential and help them upgrade their skills suitably for transition to next grade," the source added.

Among those selected for the camp include, junior Tendulkar, Sakariya, SRH's Abhishek Sharma, Goa's off-spinner all-rounder Mohit Redkar, and Rajasthan's Manav Suthar. Two players - Harshit Rana and fast bowler Harshit Rana and medium pacer Divij Mehra are also selected from Delhi.

On Tendulkar's selection, the source said, "Arjun already has a Ranji Trophy century. A left-arm pacer who bowls between early and mid 130 kmph and bats left-handed. He brings in variety."

On being asked about the junior Tendulkar's domestic performance, the source said, "It is not just about numbers but also about potential. He is 23 and has time to develop is what this (senior selection) committee thinks. Else, they wouldn't have picked him. Yes, he only has 12 wickets from seven first-class games but he has shown a certain degree of ability and coaches will work on that"

