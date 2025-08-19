BCCI steps up to stop questions on Pakistan in Asia Cup squad announcement press conference India and Pakistan are clubbed together in Group A in the Asia Cup 2025. The two arch-rivals are likely to meet three times in the regional tournament. Meanwhile, BCCI stopped a question related to Pakistan in the press conference for the Asia Cup squad announcement.

New Delhi:

India named their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 with 15 players locked in the team that will play the regional tournament, which gets underway on September 9. India Test captain Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made their returns to the T20I side and with the former being named the vice-captain of the team.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. Despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan, both teams are placed in the same group and are likely to face each other three times now.

Meanwhile, on being asked about a question related to Pakistan during the press conference for the Asia Cup squad announcement, a BCCI representative stopped Agarkar from answering it.

Recently, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was among the players to pull out from the WCL clash between India and Pakistan, slammed the Indian Board for playing against their neighbours in the Asia Cup.

"They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home, their sacrifice is so immense for all of us. Compared to that, this is a very small thing, which we can’t skip playing one cricket match. It’s a very small matter," Harbhajan said as quoted by the Times of India.

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav also feels that the Men in Blue should not face the Men in Green. "I don’t think the Indian team should play. I also believe India won’t play. Wherever India face them (Pakistan), they will win anyway. But this match should definitely not go ahead. I can say with confidence that it won’t happen," Jadhav told ANI.

India named their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. The tournament gets underway on September 9, with India opening their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Stand-bys for Asia Cup: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.