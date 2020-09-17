IPL 2020: BCCI ropes in Sportradar to monitor betting irregularities

Image Source : TWITTER/JAYSHAH Representational photo

Indian cricket board (BCCI) has roped in Sportradar, an integrity solutions and sports data product firm, to support the body’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to monitor and safeguard the integrity of the game during the Indian Premier League 2020, which kicks off in the UAE from September 19.

As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s integrity services to detect betting irregularities. The firm will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s intelligence and investigation services during the term of the partnership, if required.

Speaking about the partnership, firm’s managing director Andreas Krannich added: “It is an honor to partner with the BCCI for the 2020 IPL season. As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity-related issues. We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.”

