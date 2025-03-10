BCCI shares Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli special celebration compilation after Champions Trophy win | WATCH Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won their second Champions Trophy title each as India defeated New Zealand in the final of the 2025 edition in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special compilation video of Rohit and Kohli celebrating the Champions Trophy win.

The Men in Blue chased down a competitive target of 253 as their batters did the job well to take the team home with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare. Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his match-changing fiery knock of 76 from 83 balls that turned the tide in India's favour.

The Indian team celebrated the win in style. Eyes were pinned on veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom were in euphoria. The Indian Board shared a compilation video of the veterans celebrating the Champions Trophy title win.

The shutterbugs were quick to capture the two stars as soon as the Indian team won the title. They were all smiles, cherishing the moments that will remain with them forever. In another heartwarming visual, Rohit and Kohli were seen doing the folk dance Dandiya with the stumps after the match.

Speculations over the future of Rohit in ODI cricket. However, he brushed aside any of those rumours and stated that he isn't going anywhere from the format. "I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread going forward," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

The Indian skipper also stated that there was 'no future plan' and 'what is happening will keep happening' in ODIs after being asked about his career. "Let's see. It is a great achievement for the team to win two ICC trophies, and to go undefeated is the icing on the cake. I have seen very few teams that have won two tournaments undefeated. For us, the most important thing was that we came here and prepared and played the opposition. We used the conditions well and won. Future plan... there's no future plan; whatever is happening will keep happening," Rohit said.

Meanwhile, the other stalwart Kohli believes that the team is 'ready to take on the world' in the next eight years. When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years," Kohli told the broadcasters after the final. "Shubman [Gill] has been outstanding, Shreyas [Iyer] beautiful, KL [Rahul] has finished games, and Hardik [Pandya] has been superb with the bat," he added.