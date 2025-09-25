BCCI shares medical update on Shreyas Iyer, confirms his red-ball absence BCCI confirmed Shreyas Iyer will take a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to recurring back spasms. He’ll focus on fitness and won’t play the Irani Cup. Meanwhile, he’s named India A captain for the List A series vs Australia A, starting Sept 30.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a medical update on Shreyas Iyer ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies and the Irani Cup. The Mumbai batter was initially named red-ball captain for India A’s series against Australia A but withdrew from the squad ahead of the second unofficial Test, informing the BCCI and selectors of his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket.

On Thursday, September 25, BCCI officials confirmed that Iyer has opted for a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to recurring back spasms. He plans to use this period to focus on his fitness and recovery. As a result, he has not been considered for selection in the Irani Cup fixture against Vidarbha.

“Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup.

Iyer named India A captain for List A games

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the List A games against Australia A, starting September 30. All the matches will be played in Kanpur. Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma, who wreaked havoc in T20Is, has been announced for the second and third games of the series.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh