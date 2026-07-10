BCCI sets plans for review meeting after team India's series loss against England and Ireland

New Delhi:

The Indian team is in the midst of a subpar run in their ongoing tour of England and Ireland. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, team India has lost all of their matches so far, losing two against Ireland and three against England. Being the defending T20 World Cup champions, a lot was expected from the Men in Blue.

However, their subpar showings in recent matches have forced the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to set up a review meeting. It is worth noting that the review is expected to be over skipper Shreyas Iyer and the head coach, with the board trying to assess the reasons for the side’s losses in the games.

The BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, took centre stage and revealed that a review meeting will take place once the tour comes to an end. “The team is going through a bad phase, so once this tour is over, we will definitely have a review meeting to understand what is going wrong,” Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Furthermore, the review is expected to cover topics like team selection, tactical approach, and execution while playing in overseas conditions, and how the side can improve going into the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shreyas Iyer opened up on what went wrong for India

After the fourth T20I loss against England, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about how the Men in Blue and how execution was what went wrong for the visitors in the clash.

“When we came on to bowling, I just asked our bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible because top of middle-stump and leg-stump, it was very difficult to hit and score boundaries off that. So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution. And, yeah, we saw that when we were changing the pace, when we were trying something else, they scored off those loose balls,” Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

With the series out of hands, India will next take on England in Southampton. The two sides will meet at the Rose Bowl on July 11, and the Men in Blue will hope to register a consolation victory.

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