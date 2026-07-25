BCCI set to review Indian team's poor show in England, Ireland series; coaching changes are possible

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review the national team's recent white-ball performances after a disappointing United Kingdom tour. A meeting is scheduled for August, with the assessment also expected to cover the future of certain members of the support staff working under the head coach.

The review follows a T20I series defeat to Ireland England and also a 2-1 defeat against the Three Lions in the three-match ODI series. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board would examine India's recent performances but did not specify the date of the meeting.



“We will hold the review meeting in August," the BCCI secretary told Cricbuzz.

The discussions will include India's white-ball campaigns in Ireland and England, where the side struggled for consistency. The team suffered its first-ever T20I series defeat to Ireland in Belfast after losing the two-match contest last month. That was followed by a difficult T20I tour of England, where India lost four of the five matches played, with one fixture ending without a result.

The setbacks represented a sharp contrast to the team's success earlier in the year when India lifted the World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav.

Ryan ten Doeschate could be relieved

Alongside the team's on-field performances, the BCCI will also evaluate the contracts of some members of the coaching group. Saikia confirmed that the matter would form part of the August review, although he did not disclose which staff members would be discussed.

As per the report, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has requested to step down after completing his initial two-year contract. It is believed that there is a possibility the BCCI could approve his request, relieving him from the position.

On the other hand, the future of fielding coach T Dilip remains uncertain. His position has come under scrutiny following India's fielding displays during the tour of the United Kingdom, where missed chances and inconsistent catching drew attention. Overall, multiple changes could be seen.

The future of some of the senior cricketers could be another topic of discussion. Ahead of the third ODI against England, Rohit Sharma’s future in the format was heavily discussed, but the Mumbai batter shut all the chat with a phenomenal century. Now, it needs to be seen if he’s trusted and given a longer rope or how the BCCI sees the situation.

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