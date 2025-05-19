BCCI set to pull out from Asia Cup 2025 amid India-Pakistan conflict, claims report According to a recent report, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is set to not participate in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, the tournament is slated to be held in September 2025, and the BCCI is looking to pull out.

New Delhi:

In a major development for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the board is reportedly looking to pull aside from the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025. The board has also informed the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) about its decision to stay away from all ACC events for the time being due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to the report, the BCCI has also made the decision to pull out from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month as well. It is interesting to note that the ACC is currently headed by Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi, and the BCCI is reportedly not willing to participate in a tournament that is organised by the ACC due to Mohsin Naqvi being its chairman.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation. We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The sources also stated that hosting the Asia Cup without the Indian team would not be feasible for the ACC, considering that most of the sponsors of the competition are from India. Furthermore, a tournament without the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan would not interest the spectators as much either.

The Asia Cup 2023 is another example of a tournament being affected due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. Slated to be held in Pakistan, the tournament was held in a hybrid model for India due to the BCCI’s refusal to let the team travel to Pakistan. India played their matches in Sri Lanka, even winning the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in Colombo.