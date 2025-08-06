BCCI set to have honest, professional conversations with Rohit, Kohli about their ODI future: Report The senior pros of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have retired from T20Is and Tests and just the ODIs are left. With the World Cup 2027, still a couple of years away, both Rohit and Kohli playing in the ICC tournament isn't a guarantee, just yet.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to have an open conversation with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two stalwarts of Indian cricket, regarding their ODI future, keeping one eye on the ICC Cricket World Cup in a couple of years from now, as per a PTI report. Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from T20Is and Tests, are yet to pull the plug on the ODIs, but for the BCCI to prepare a roadmap in the lead-up to the World Cup, the board doesn't want to be in any ambiguity with respect to their participation.

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source was quoted as saying in the report. The source further added that they may not be forced out of the format, but before the next ODI cycle starts, which is in October later this year in Australia, there will be a chat to get an idea of where they are seeing themselves with regards to the national side.

"Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything.

"So, I don’t think nobody’s going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that,” he added.