BCCI selectors keep close eye on future prospects as squad for Afghanistan Test will be picked soon: Report

New Delhi:

With the IPL 2026 season entering its closing phase, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has shifted focus toward India’s upcoming international commitments, starting with a one-off Test against Afghanistan next month. The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to meet BCCI officials within the next week to finalise plans for the Test squad and discuss workload management for the busy international calendar ahead.

The Shubman Gill-led side is scheduled to play nine Tests over the next nine months and hence, the workload is likely to play a part, especially after the T20 World Cup and the IPL. Now, since the Afghanistan Test will not count toward the current World Test Championship cycle, a couple of changes in the bowling department could be seen.

The board is closely monitoring workloads during the final stretch of the IPL, as the Times of India reported that several pacers have been instructed to increase their bowling loads as selectors attempt to identify the best pool of seamers for the red-ball assignments ahead.

Young India pacers are being considered

Young bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, both associated recently with the India A setup, are believed to be under consideration. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has also reportedly entered discussions after impressing during the Ranji Trophy campaign.

The report further suggested that selectors are reluctant to treat the Afghanistan Test as an opportunity for experimentation. India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains part of the conversation despite ongoing workload concerns, while Mohammed Shami could once again miss out after remaining away from international cricket since last year’s Champions Trophy.

"The selectors don't believe in compromising the Test squad just because India are playing Afghanistan. They want the best lineup to play. They don't want to distribute Test caps so easily. Siraj's workload threshold is very high. Prasidh hasn't played an IPL match since 24 April. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also seen as someone who can contribute to the seam-bowling department. The BCCI monitors all data points when it comes to workload management,” the source told TOI.

"A call on Bumrah will be taken after a detailed discussion. The last time India played Afghanistan in a Test match, the frontline XI was played,” the source added.

Alongside Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, selectors are also evaluating the fitness and availability of other seam-bowling options, including Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, the final squad is expected to be announced before the conclusion of the IPL season.

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