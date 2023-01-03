BCCI Selection Committee: Chetan Sharma likely to continue role of chief selector for India

Follow us on Image Source : CHETAN SHARMA/TWITTER Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief national selector for the men's national team for another term according to reports. As per the reports, Sharma is the favourite to retain his chairmanship after being sacked along with his colleagues post India's performance at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sharma, who was the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee from December 2020 till last month, is likely to continue his role even though the panel led by him got dissolved last year. The same panel selected teams for India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022.

Who are the competitors?

At least seven former India cricketers were interviewed on Monday for a place in the re-constituted selection committee by the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee. Besides, Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Amay Khurasia, Ajay Ratra, SS DAs, S. Sharath, and Connor Williams appeared for the interview on Monday. Harvinder Singh is also likely to continue in the selection panel.

What are the criteria for the selection?

According to the criterion listed by BCCI for the post, the candidates "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." It has been learnt that this time, the BCCI will give a contract for only one year to avoid any confusion.

Considering those shortlisted and interviewed on Monday, Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief selector.

Latest Cricket News