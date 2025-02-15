Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
BCCI secretary reflects on Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from CT 2025 squad

The BCCI's secretary Devajit Saikia took centre stage and talked about the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah from the Indian Champions Trophy squad would not be an issue for team combination.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 10:07 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 10:07 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025. The eight best teams in world cricket will go head to head in hopes of getting their hands on the title. Ahead of the tournament, it is clear that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team are one of the biggest favourites to go all the way. 

With a star-studded squad, India potentially repeats their triumph from 2013 and clinches the title. However, the Men in Blue will be without the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah throughout the tournament. Bumrah was ruled out due to a recurring back injury, and his prowess with the ball will surely be missed by team India. 

However, with many disappointed with Bumrah’s exclusion from the squad, the BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, believed that the 31-year-old’s absence would not be a hindrance to the side, as far as the team combination is concerned. 

“We have picked the best team for the Champions Trophy. And I believe we will win the trophy. India have such a big bench strength, and I don't think it (Jasprit Bumrah's absence) will have any major issue with the team combination," Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, Saikia talked about the forms of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well. Both the senior batters have been in subpar form as of late, but a century by Rohit and a half-century by Kohli in England have provided hope to the Indian fans. 

"Everything is very positive in the team (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form); see the England series; the results are in front of you. The conditions will be more or less the same in Dubai, like the Indian conditions. India came out in such a good manner (against England) with a series whitewash in ODIs and a 4-1 win in T20Is. The morale and spirit of the team is at the highest level," Saikia added.

