BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reacts to body-shaming comments on Rohit Sharma, says 'very unfortunate' Rohit Sharma has been trending ever since Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed's controversial remarks about him. For the unversed, Shama referred to the Indian skipper as 'fat' while also calling him the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has reacted to the body-shaming comments on India captain Rohit Sharma, calling it 'very unfortunate'. For the unversed, Congress' national spokesperson, in a now deleted post on X, referred to Indian skipper as 'fat' and also called him the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.

Ever since then, she has received massive backlash despite coming up with a clarification later. Devajit Saikia, while speaking to ANI, condemned the comments and also questioned the timing of such a statement. India are set to play the semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy against Australia on Tuesday (March 4).

"It's very unfortunate that this kind of remark for our captain (Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma) has come from a person who is on a responsible post, especially at a time when Team India is playing an ICC tournament and the team is all set to play the semi-final match," Saikia said.

In her defence, Shama stated that it was a generic tweet from her and had no intention of body-shaming Rohit. However, she also maintained her stance that according to her Rohit is a bit overweight. "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy," she said.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan played down her statement saying that it shouldn't be taken seriously. "He is a World Cup-winning captain, and currently the team is playing the ICC Champions Trophy...Her statement should not be taken seriously as she doesn't understand match fitness and what kind of captain he is," he said.