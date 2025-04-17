BCCI sacks Abhishek Nayar, T Dilip from Team India's coaching staff The Board of Control for Cricket in India is in action mode after Team India's crushing loss in Border Gavaskar Trophy. Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip have been sacked from their respective role in the coaching staff of the team.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to sack Team India's batting and fielding coaches Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip following the Rohit Sharma-led side's poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. For the unversed, India lost the five-match Test series to Australia by a 1-3 margin.

In the aftermath of the series and ahead of the England tour, the BCCI has decided to relieve Nayar and Dilip from their duties. Along with them, strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has also been sacked. The trio is unlikely to travel UK for the five-match Test series against England in June.

Nayar was appointed as the batting coach only eight months ago, while Dilip has been with the Indian team since 2021. India's coaching staff changed after Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach last year. With him, Gambhir brought in a big chunk of his coaching staff, including Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel.

However, the BCCI had to bring in the NCA and India A coach Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach for the white-ball assignments following India's struggles in home Tests against New Zealand and away against Australia. According to reports, for now, Ryan ten Doeschate will take over the responsibility of the fielding coach while South Africa trainer Adrian Le Roux is set to be named India's strength and conditioning coach. He is currently with the Punjab Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India has a hectic schedule after IPL, as, after the England tour, they will face Bangladesh away from home in six white-ball matches in August.