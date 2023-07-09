BCCI's share from ICC annual revenue set to get approved, discussion on bilateral ODIs' future in ICC meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI President Roger Binny

International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to approve the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) considerable share of its annual revenue during its annual board meeting in Durban. The Indian cricket board will receive the highest 38.5 percent of ICC's revenue share which will be $230 million.

ICC announced shares for every member association for the 2023-27 cycle in May where India was top of the chart with a staggering 38.5 percent. ICC's annual revenue shares are based on the nation's ICC rankings across formats, their performance in ICC tournaments, and mainly their commercial contribution to the sport.

ICC is set to hold its annual board meeting and according to PTI, will approve India's share of its annual revenue. An ICC board member revealed that every member will be getting a significant rise in their shares from the previous model.

"Look, if one tries to go by percentages, the revenue distribution might look unfair with India getting 38.5 percent and ECB getting 6.89 and Cricket Australia receiving 6.25 percent. One should look at it from the quantum of revenue angle. Every member association is getting way more significant compared to what they got over the last eight years," an ICC board member told PTI.

"So ECB makes a leap from USD 16 million to USD 41 million while associate nation's pot increases from USD 22 million to USD 67 million. The percentages are calculated based on the contribution to the game through cricket (rankings), performance (at ICC events), and commercial (media rights revenues and viewership), so it's based on what they are contributing to the overall health of the game."

The future of bilateral ODIs will be also on the agenda during the ICC annual board meeting. Board members are set to discuss the plans for the five-year calendar between 2028-32 and will focus on ODI's future.

