BCCI's Medical Team head Nitin Patel tenders resignation, COE likely to see more changes: Report Nitin Patel has handled some of the top Indian cricketers during their times of injury. His list of players included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Nitin has reportedly tendered his resignation from his post of BCCI Medical Team head.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Medical team head, Nitin Patel, has reportedly tendered his resignation after serving a stint of three years.

News agency PTI reported the development and quoted a senior BCCI official. "Yes, Nitin has resigned as head of the Sports Science and Medical Team. Nitin had a very good stint with BCCI and especially during this tenure, where he was instrumental in the set-up of the Sports Science and Medical team at NCA," a senior BCCI source told the news agency on the condition of anonymity.

"One good thing that happened in the past couple of years is that whenever any injured player did his rehab, he only came back when after being more than a hundred percent. Nitin's family lives abroad, and managing COE's sports science and medical division is a 365-days-a-year assignment," the source added.

Nitin dealt with some of the key Indian players, including star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, veteran speedster Mohammed Shami, senior wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav during their injury times.

The source added that there might be some more changes in the pipeline in the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. A few Level three coaches and instructors alongside some of the Strength and Conditioning coaches could make a move in some months' time. Meanwhile, NCA head VVS Laxman is also unlikely to extend his tenure, which gets completed by the end of this year. He might be requested to carry on for a bit with the ODI World Cup 2027 in sight.

Nitin is not the first member from the COE to move on. NCA coach Sairaj Bahutule also left his job to jointhe Rajasthan Royals as their spin-bowling coach. Hrishikesh Kanitkar is another NCA member who can reportedly leave the COE after the completion of the U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. He currently oversees India U-19 and occasionally India A teams.