'BCCI ruined it for money': Fans blast after seeing new Team India jersey for West Indies Tests

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur

Rohit Sharma's India will be taking on West Indies in a two-match Test series to kick-start their journey into a new World Test Championship. The Men in Blue will be donning a new jersey for the series and will kick start their Windies Tour from July 12 onwards. Meanwhile, the jersey look has attracted trolls and criticism after the photos of the same went viral on social media.

India are now having a new lead sponsor in the form of Dream 11 for three years which replaces Byjus. The deal was confirmed by the Indian Board on July 1 and Windies series will be the first occasion where Rohit's men will be seen in a new jersey avatar. India earlier had Byjus as their sponsor but for the World Test Championship final against Australia, the country's name "India" was on display on the chest of the jersey in Adidas debut kit. However, after seeing 'Dream 11' flashing big in front of the jersey, fans are blasting and trolling BCCI.

Here are some reactions:

India Tour of West Indies, Florida

The Men in Blue will be on an all-format Tour to the Caribbean and Florida. They will be playing two test matches, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in a month-long tour. The first Test will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica from July 12 onwards, followed by the second one at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20 onwards.

The ODI series will kick start from July 27 with Barbados and Trinidad hosting the three games. India's new generation team will be in action for the five T20Is that will begin on August 3rd at Guyana before the teams head to Florida for the 4th and 5th games.

Latest Cricket News