BCCI remains tight-lipped around Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma as India gear up for ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been in exceptional form of late; the Men in Blue just might be peaking at the right time, with the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is working on the roadmap for the World Cup next year, and fans only have one question on their minds. I.e., the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on the same, the BCCI's secretary, Devajit Saikia, came forward and remained tight-lipped on any plans, claiming that the discussions are strictly for the boardroom and cannot be divulged.

"As the head of the board, we have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board. Whatever decisions are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned. There are regular conversations taking place," Saikia told PTI.

"I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media," he added.

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Rohit-Kohli’s form ahead of ODI World Cup

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have plenty of fuel left in the tank. Despite being in the twilight of their careers, the two veteran batters still have a role to play in the Indian ODI squad. Kohli, on the back of an exceptional IPL season, where he finished in fourth place in the highest run-getters’ list, will hope for some more game time in the Indian team.

He did miss the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan due to injury but is expected to return in time for England ODIs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma had a subpar season in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

With 283 runs in nine games in the IPL 2025, Rohit had hoped for a better season. He did amass 48 runs to his name against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the ongoing series and would be aiming for subsequent good knocks and staying in form as India continue to prepare for the ODI World Cup.

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