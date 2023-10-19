WPL 2024: BCCI releases player retention list for all teams; check players dropped and retained

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Delhi Capitals team of Women's Premier League.

WPL 2024: The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Thursday released the player retention list for Women's Premier League 2024. The Indian Board announced the complete list of players retained and released by all the five franchises in the Indian league. 60 players have been retained, while 29 have been dropped.

Gujarat Giants are the team to release most number of players from its squad. GG have dropped 11 players from the squad that played the 2023 season which means they would be busy at the auction table for the 2024 season. Current champions Mumbai Indians have dropped four players from their squad, while runners-up Delhi Capitals have released three players from the 2023 team.

21 of the 60 dropped players are foreign cricketers with 39 being the Indians. RCB have dropped former South Africa captain Dané Van Niekerk, while GG have released players like Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley and Sushma Verma, among others. Premier players Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been retained by RCB and MI, respectively.

Here is the complete list of players retained and dropped by the teams:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

Note: * Indicates overseas players

Latest Cricket News