BCCI release list of top performers for India in 2022 across formats; Suryakumar, Pant featured among others

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Top performers for India in 2022

As the year 2022 sets itself to bid goodbye in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a list of top performers of the year. The Indian Board announced the top performers across formats and the list includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant among others.

2022 Best Performers in Test Cricket

The BCCI listed Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah as the two top performers for the Indian side in the longest format of cricket.

Rishabh Pant in 2022 in Tests

Pant, who has been India's mainstay wicketkeeper batter in Tests, scored 680 runs in 7 matches. The Southpaw scored these runs in 61.81 average including 2 tons and 4 fifties. He smashed his highest score of 146 runs in a test match against England in July 2022 in Birmingham. He is also the highest run scorer for India in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah in 2022 in Tests

India's talismanic speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently out of action due to injury, has been brilliant for the Men in Blue in Test cricket in 2022. The right-arm quick scalped 22 wickets in 5 matches, including a 5/24 Best in an innings against Sri Lanka in March 2022. His Best figure in a match is 8/47, while his average is 20.31.

2022 Best Performers in ODI Cricket

The BCCI listed Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj as the two top performers for the Indian side in the 50-over format.

Shreyas Iyer in 2022 in ODIs

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer smashed the most runs for India in the year 2022 in the 50-over format. The right-handed batter scored 724 runs in 17 matches, including 1 hundred and 6 fifties. His average was 55.69.

Mohammed Siraj in 2022 in ODIs

Mohammed Siraj also rose to the ranks in ODIs in 2022. He was the leading wicket-taker for his nation in ODIs in 2022. He scalped 24 wickets in 15 matches with a BBI of 3/29 and an economy of 4.62.

2022 Best Performers in T20I Cricket

The BCCI listed Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the two top performers for the Indian side in the shortest format of International cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav in 2022 in T20Is

India's Suryakumar Yadav was in Midas touch in 2022 in the shortest format. The Indian batter became the second in the World and the first Indian to smash over 1000 runs in any calendar year in T20Is. he scored 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 which included 2 centuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2022 in T20Is

India's seam bowler Bhuvneshwar was in decent form in 2022. Despite being criticised for leaking runs at crucial stages, the bowler scalped 37 wickets in 32 matches at an economy of 6.98.

Latest Cricket News