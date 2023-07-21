BCCI provides major injury updates on Jasprit Bumrah and four other stars at NCA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah with head coach Rahul Dravid last year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed a media advisory to provide injury updates for players sidelined at National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday, July 21. BCCI released the latest injury status of star cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna.

According to the BCCI release, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling at full capacity again. Both Bumrah and Prasidh are set to participate in the practice games at NCA in the coming days.

Meanwhile, batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are batting in the nets and are currently undergoing fitness drills. BCCI also gave a major update on Rishabh Pant's recovery and revealed that the wicketkeeper batter has resumed batting and keeping in the nets.

Bumrah last played an international game during the T20I series against Australia in September last year. He suffered a recurring back issue which ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and then the Indian Premier League 2023. Bumrah recently started bowling in the nets at NCA and is now set to feature in the practice game to regain match fitness.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have resumed batting in the nets and are also involved in strength and fitness drills at NCA. The BCCI medical team is pleased with their recovery and will increase their intensity in terms of skills and strength in the coming days.

In the last, the BCCI has also provided the first major update on Pant's recovery. The wicketkeeper batter has resumed batting and keeping in the nets as he is following a designed programme for him which includes running, strength, and flexibility.

Indian cricket fans will be pleased with positive updates on Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 at home. India's recent struggles in the ICC tournaments are well known and fans will be hoping for a full-strength team for the mega tournament.

