BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona hospitalised after contracting chikungunya

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona has been hospitalised after she contracted chikungunya late on Tuesday night. The former India captain’s wife was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata after she showed symptoms of the virus. Consistent coughing and throat pain were the symptoms noted while she was taken to emergency help. It is also reported that she is now fine and stable.

Dona, who is a renowned artist, has mastered the traditional dance form of Odisha and is often seen making a public appearance. On Tuesday night she was suffering from cough and throat pain issues as and was then taken to the hospital for diagnosis. It was later discovered that she had contracted chikungunya and will stay under the observation of the hospital and its staff.

While there was no statement from Sourav, his brother has given a medical update citing that Dona is doing well and is now in stable condition. The hospital on the flip side has also maintained the case as a high priority and details are enclosed regarding Dona’s health condition. Sourav was also then rushed to the hospital and is in close contact with the doctors.

Sourav’s daughter Sana however is the only member missing from the entire family who is not with Dona as she is in London. The former India captain’s daughter has been in the English capital for a while pursuing her studies. She however is not expected to return and will stay in London while Dona recovers.

As things stand, Sourav and his family are seeking privacy while the BCCI President could now shift his plans in the coming days. Sourav and BCCI secretary Jay Shah are expected to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup later this month as India bid to end the 15-year-long trophy drought.

