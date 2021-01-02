Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital following chest pain

Image Source : AP BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized after a complaint of chest pain.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has rushed to hospital following chest pain, according to a hospital source.

Ganguly, 48, is 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said.

The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym.

It has been learned that Saroj Mondal, a doctor at the city's SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.