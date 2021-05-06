There was no breach in IPL 2021 bio-bubble, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : AP BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that there was no breach in the bio-secure bubble in IPL 2021.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed on Tuesday earlier this week after four franchises reported positive cases among their members. India is going through one of the worst COVID-19 crisis in the world, with over 4.12 lakh positive cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, however, insisted in an interview with the newspaper Indian Express that there was no breach in the IPL 2021 bio-secure bubble.

The former Indian captain said that it is "too early" to say whether the remaining season would be hosted in India, the UAE or any other country.

"I don’t think so. The report we got is that there’s no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say," said Ganguly.

The BCCI President also said that unlike England's Premier League and various other football leagues, the IPL has a strict two-month window which didn't allow the board to ponder on an alternative.

"They are all professional hands. Professional hands around the world can’t control it (virus penetrating the bubble). When it was happening in England (second wave of the pandemic), there were cases in the English Premier League. Manchester City, Arsenal players got infected. Matches got rescheduled. Because their season is six months long, they can do it. But our season is tight. Since we have to (release) players to their respective countries, rescheduling was very difficult," said Ganguly.

Ganguly also informed that the Indian players will vaccinate themselves individually.

"Now that they have time, they will do it individually since the (state) governments (are) getting the vaccinations done. They all go to their respective homes, so it’s an easier option that way," said the BCCI President.

The Indian cricketers will be next seen in action in the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 in Southampton.