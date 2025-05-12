BCCI President lauds Virat Kohli, says 'his impact on Indian cricket will be felt for decades' BCCI President Roger Binny lauded Virat Kohli after the latter announced his Test retirement on Monday, May 12. Secretary Devajit Saikia also heaped praise, stating that the 36-year-old has inspired the future generation to don the whites.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli called time on his illustrious Test career. The 36-year-old has played 123 matches in the longest format, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He was a force to reckon with in the format and will go down as one of India’s greatest ever Test players. The Delhi-born was also extremely successful as a leader as he remains the most successful Test captain India has produced.

Reflecting on the journey, BCCI president Roger Binny noted that Kohli’s leadership marked a shift in how India competed overseas. He lauded the cricketer’s commitment, aggression and belief and stated that he has inspired a generation to take pride in playing in whites.

“Virat Kohli’s name will be remembered alongside the finest ever to have graced Test cricket. What set him apart was not just his hunger for runs, but his commitment to excellence in the toughest format of the game. His leadership marked a shift in how India competed overseas—with aggression, belief, and a refusal to settle for second best. He inspired a generation to take pride in the whites, and his impact on Indian cricket will be felt for decades to come,” President Binny said.

Secretary Devajit Saikia lauded, stating that the Test cricketer couldn’t have found a better ambarrasor and true guardian than Kohli. He too mentioned that the future generation of cricketers will see him as an inspiration.

“Test cricket found not just an ambassador, but a true guardian in Virat Kohli. He led from the front, drove standards higher, and placed unmatched emphasis on fitness, discipline, and mental toughness. His batting performances—especially in challenging overseas conditions—have become reference points for future cricketers. He retires from this format as India’s most successful Test captain, setting the bar very high for the next generation,” Saikia said.